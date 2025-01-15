Father kills daughter in MP's Gwalior for opposing arranged marriage, arrested

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Man killed daughter after she refused to marry boy of his choice in Gwalior

In a chilling incident, a father shot his daughter four days before her marriage after she refused to marry the man of his choice who was a sergeant in the Indian Navy. The girl was in a relationship with another boy. Providing details about the case, Gwalior Superintendent of Police Nagendra Singh Sikarwar said the incident took place in the Gola Ka Mandir area on Tuesday night.

He said the 20-year-old victim, Tanu Gurjar, was a class 12 student. Her father ran a roadside dhaba in Gwalior. Tanu was to get married on January 18, but she was not ready to marry the man chosen by her family. The officer added that Tanu had a heated argument with her father over this matter, after which her father and his cousin Rahul shot her. After the shooting, Rahul fled, but Tanu's father Mahesh Singh Gurjar kept waving the weapon at the spot. Upon getting the information, a police team reached the house and arrested him.

Victim sent video to police

Two days before the incident, Tanu had sent her video to the police officials and shared it on social media in which she had said that she had been in love with someone else for 6 years and initially, her family had agreed to marry the same boy as they were from the same community but later the family refused to marry her. She alleged that she was beaten up every day and was threatened with death.

She said in the video that later, her marriage was fixed somewhere else. She claimed that in the meantime, if something happens to her or she dies, then her family members would be responsible for it because every day she is being pressured to marry the person they have decided as per their wish.

(With inputs from Bhupendra Bhadauria)