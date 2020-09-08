Image Source : PTI UP: Man lynched on suspicion of selling 16-year-old daughter

A 45-year-old man was lynched in Uttar Pradesh after his neighbours thought he had sold his daughter. The incident was reported from Noida, where the deceased, identified as Sarvesh Diwakar had sent his daughter. A confectioner by profession, Diwakar worked at Sirsaganj in Firozabad, and lived in a rented house in Mainpuri with his 16-year-old daughter. She worked as a domestic help in some houses in the locality and continued with her studies.

Diwakar had been facing financial problems lately so he sent his daughter to a relative's house in Noida so she could be taken care of. Someone in the neighbourhood started a rumour that he had "sold" the girl and the local residents swooped down on him.

According to the police, Diwakar laid on the road for hours, as no one took him to the hospital.

It was not until police reached the spot that Diwakar was taken to a hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

"We have lodged an FIR under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC and the SC/ST Act, and four persons have been identified from a video that had been shot by a local. One person is yet to be traced," SP Ajay Kumar said. The body has been sent for autopsy.

"We got information on Sunday evening that he had been beaten up. A team got there and found him on the road. He was taken to the district hospital, but succumbed to injuries on Monday," the SP said.

The Samajwadi Party has tweeted that it will provide Rs 1 lakh financial assistance to the Dalit family and demanded Rs 10 lakh as compensation from the state government.

