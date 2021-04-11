Image Source : PTI MP shocker: Minor gangraped by grandfather, another man in front of 3-year-old brother

In a shocking incident, a six-year-old was allegedly gangraped by her maternal grandfather and one other person in Madhya Pradesh. According to the details, the incident was reported from Kolar area of Bhopal on Thursday, where the minor girl was raped in front of her three-year-old brother. The mother of the victim had noticed changes in her behaviour, following which she asked her about what had happened, a report with India Today said.

"On Thursday evening, the survivor told her mother about the pain she was going through for the past several days. The mother coaxed the child to tell her everything after she realised that she was trying to hide something by washing her clothes," the police said.

"The survivor told her mother that around eight days back, her uncle took her and her younger brother to a room saying they would be given 'samosas'. Her maternal grandfather was already inside the room where they took turns to rape her," Kolar police said.

"Realising that the victim was bleeding, they [both the accused] let her off after giving her a samosa and Rs 20. They also asked her not to reveal anything to anyone. The victim was too scared to reveal anything to her parents and therefore kept quiet," Kolar police said.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested the two accused (the victim's maternal grandfather and one Sanjay)

Both the accused are labourers and are addicted to alcohol.