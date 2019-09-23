Minor boy stabbed to death by juveniles in Delhi

Image Source : PTI Minor boy stabbed to death in Delhi

A minor boy was stabbed to death in Delhi's Nabi Karim area on Sunday. According to the police, the incident was reported after the victim had an argument with two other juveniles over money.

The two boys have been apprehended, police said, adding they had received a call regarding the incident at nearly 3.30 pm.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital by his friend, who was present at the time of the incident, but was declared brought dead, a senior police official said.

During interrogation, the accused told police that the victim used to often ask them for money, police said.

