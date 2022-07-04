UP: Youth killed by 3 in Meerut, his body packed and thrown in drain

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE UP: Youth killed by 3 in Meerut, his body packed and thrown in river

Highlights A youth was murdered in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut city on Sunday.

Police analysed over 250 CCTV footage.

Three young men killed him and packed his dead body in a sack and threw it in the drain.

Meerut news: In a shocking incident, a youth was murdered in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut city, after which his body was packed in a gunny bag, and was subsequently thrown in a drain. The UP Police arrested three men for allegedly killing the youth, identified as Yash Rastogi. The missing report of the 22-year-old victim was filed on June 27 by his family.

Police analysed over 250 CCTV footage. The investigation revealed that Rastogi was killed by three youths. Police recovered the body from a drain. "Missing report of a man named Yash Rastogi aged 22-23 years was filed on June 27. Police conducted a probe and analysed 250 CCTVs footage. It was found that three young men killed him and packed his dead body in a sack and threw it in the drain," said Vineet Bhatnagar, Superintendent of Police, Meerut.

"All three men involved in the case have been arrested. The victim's body is recovered. We got some evidence regarding gay apps pertaining to the case but as of now, the cyber team is investigating it. A further investigation will be conducted. The reason for death is yet to be ascertained," added the official. The investigation is underway.

(With ANI Inputs)