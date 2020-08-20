25-year-old missing medical student found dead near college in Agra

Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Medical student found dead in Agra

A post-graduation medical student was found dead near her college in Uttar Pradesh. The incident was reported from Agra on Wednesday, from where the body of the 25-year-old girl from Delhi was recovered. According to a statement by the deceased's family, the girl had been missing since Tuesday evening. A case of kidnapping was filed, hours before her body was found.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested a doctor working at UP's Jalaun city, in connection with the case. The woman's family had identified the doctor as an accused.

"The family of the woman told police that a medical officer - a doctor from Jalaun - was harassing her and had even threatened her," Babloo Kumar, a police officer from Agra was quoted as saying.

"The student was found dead Wednesday morning; the body has been sent for postmortem. The accused has been taken into custody. She had suffered injuries on her head and neck; the injury marks indicated a struggle. We are trying to recover CCTV footage from the nearby areas," he added.

