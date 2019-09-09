Mansoor Khan, IMA scam accused, duped people by promising high returns using 'Islamic way of investment'

Image Source : PTI (FILE) IMA scam accused Mansoor Khan

The CBI has filed its first chargesheet against Mansoor Khan, the promoter of I-Monetary Advisory (IMA) jewels, within eight days of probe for allegedly duping lakhs of people by promising them high returns using Islamic ways of investment, officials said on Monday.

The chargesheet which has listed 24 other accused was filed before the Special CBI Court in Bengaluru on Saturday, they said.

The agency did not respond to questions on how it completed the first stage of the mammoth investigation in eight days after taking over the probe from Karanataka police, which had set up a special investigation team to investigate the alleged financial fraud.

The officials said it is the first chargesheet in the case and the agency will file a supplementary chargesheet as the investigation progresses. It has kept the probe open in the matter, they said.

The CBI had taken over investigation into the case on August 30 night on the request of the Karanataka government, routed through the Centre, they said.

Khan through his company IMA and its subsidiaries had allegedly duped over a lakh investors, mostly Muslims, promising high returns using Islamic ways of investment.

It is alleged touts and some religious preachers were also among those who lured people to invest in IMA, they said.

The case came to light when Khan fled to Dubai, leaving behind a video message, saying that he was committing suicide because of "corruption in the state and central governments".

Khan was arrested on July 21 on his arrival in New Delhi by the Enforcement Directorate and is currently in judicial custody.

(Except headline, India TV News has not edited the copy)