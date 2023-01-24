Tuesday, January 24, 2023
     
Manipur BJP leader L Rameshwor Singh shot dead near his residence in Thoubal district

Anguished to learn about the murder of L Rameshwor Singh, State Convenor of Ex-Servicemen Cell. We strongly condemned this inhumane act, BJP said.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: January 24, 2023 17:39 IST
Representational image
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

A Manipur BJP leader L Rameshwor Singh was shot dead by two armed assailants near his residence on Tuesday. The gunmen fired two bullets targeting the BJP leader.

A search operation to nab the accused has been initiated, Thoubal district police said.

"Anguished to learn about the murder of L Rameshwor Singh, State Convenor of Ex-Servicemen Cell. We strongly condemned this inhumane act. The perpetrators of this heinous crime must be brought to justice and punished accordingly," BJP's Manipur wing tweeted.

