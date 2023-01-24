Manipur BJP leader L Rameshwor Singh shot dead near his residence in Thoubal district

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

A Manipur BJP leader L Rameshwor Singh was shot dead by two armed assailants near his residence on Tuesday. The gunmen fired two bullets targeting the BJP leader.

A search operation to nab the accused has been initiated, Thoubal district police said.

"Anguished to learn about the murder of L Rameshwor Singh, State Convenor of Ex-Servicemen Cell. We strongly condemned this inhumane act. The perpetrators of this heinous crime must be brought to justice and punished accordingly," BJP's Manipur wing tweeted.