Man slits wife’s throat with scissors in front of their son in Pune, records video

A case against the husband has been registered at Khardi police station.

In a shocking incident in Maharashtra’s Pune, a husband allegedly killed his wife in front of his son, slitting her throat with scissors. The heinous crime did not stop over there as he went on to make a video of his wife’s dead body. The man can be heard reasoning his crime in the video and later went to the police station and confessed to committing the murder. The police registered a case against the man and arrested him.

The man was identified as Shivdas Geete, while his wife was identified as Jyoti Geete. The couple lived with their eight-year-old son in Tulja Bhavani Nagar in Kharari area of Pune.

Geete suspected that his wife Jyoti was having an affair with someone, due to which a fight broke out between the duo on Wednesday night. Later, the husband attacked Jyoti's throat with a sharp sewing scissor in front of his son, killing her.

Man makes video of the murder

After the murder, Geete stood in front of Jyoti's body and made a video of three minutes and 39 seconds on his mobile phone. After making the video, he left Jyoti's body lying soaked in blood in the house and went to Khardi police station with his son and confessed his crime in front of the police officers.

Pune Police arrested Geete and registered a case against him under relevant sections of the BNS.

What did the man say in the video?

The video that Geete made while standing in front of his wife Jyoti's dead body went viral on social media. In this video, he says, "She was Lakshmi for me. She had tried to kill me. I came to know about this much later. Her symptoms were not right. What could I do? I am also a human being. My intention was not to kill her or do anything else. She was Lakshmi, she gave birth to a boy. She also got the good fortune of being a mother. Her brothers Pandurang Aaghav, Sheshrao Sanap, my brother-in-law Pandurang Aaghav have committed many crimes. He also tried to kill me, his name is Vitthal Aaghav. I had to do all this for my protection. I have done this for the future of my son. I had no way.”

“These people tried to kill me. She used to go to work cleaning and washing utensils. In the meantime, she used to plan against me. Going to work was her excuse. What is the crime of this innocent child? It is also suspected that his mother who gave birth to him must have planned to kill this innocent child too,” Geete is heard saying.

In the video, the accused goes on to say, "It's okay, son, I am the one talking. I had no other way, so I had to do this. What should I do? Now my throat is getting dry. I am Shivdas Tukaram Geete. She had tried to kill me. Whatever the truth is, it will definitely come out.”

(Report by Sameer Shaikh from Pune)