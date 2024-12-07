Man returning from morning walk shot dead in Shahdara, Kejriwal says, 'BJP is no longer able to handle'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Man returning from morning walk shot dead in Shahdara

In yet another case of deteriorating law and order situation in the national capital, a man sustained gunshot injuries in the Shahdara area after two people fired upon him while he was returning from a morning walk. He later died and has been identified as 52-year-old Sunil Jain of Krishna Nagar.

According to initial reports, he was a businessman dealing with utensils. Crime Team has been called to the spot and further investigation is underway. DCP Shahdara said, "A person, Sunil Jain was found with gunshot injuries in the Farsh Bazar PS area. He was reported to have been shot by two persons who came on a motorcycle. The Crime Team has been called to the spot. Further investigation is in progress."

Reacting to the incident, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal critisised the Home Ministry for the failing law and order situation the national capital. "Amit Shah ji has ruined Delhi. He has turned Delhi into a jungle raj. People are living a life of terror everywhere. BJP is no longer able to handle the law and order situation in Delhi. The people of Delhi will have to unite and raise their voice."