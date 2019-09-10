Image Source : AP Man accuses daughter's in-laws of killing her for dowry

A 63-year-old man has filed a case against the in-laws of his daughter for allegedly killing her for dowry in Rohini's Kanjhawala area, the police said on Monday.

Lakhi Ram, a resident of Kaithal in Haryana, mentioned in the complaint that his daughter Meena got married to one Ajay on January 21, 2015, in Qutubgarh village, here.

As per the FIR, her in-laws used to torture her. On August 25, Meena called Ram and said that her in-laws are demanding Rs 2 lakh. On Saturday, she again called and said Ajay is demanding money.

According to police, Meena's brother-in-law Jitender. on Sunday evening, called Ram to inform him that his daughter was unwell.

Later, he received another call that she has committed suicide, and since the villagers are pressuring them, they are going to cremate her, the FIR said.

"The moment they reached Delhi, his daughter was cremated by her in-laws. An SDM enquiry has been initiated in the case and after the report, the appropriate action will be taken," said a senior police officer.

