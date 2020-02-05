Maharashtra: After Wardha, 50-year-old woman set ablaze in Aurangabad

A 50-year-old woman was assaulted and set ablaze in her home by a beer bar owner in Andhari village of the district, an official said here on Wednesday. The victim was living alone at her home at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday when the accused, Santosh S. Mohite, barged into her home, said Aurangabad official Babashah B. Pathan.

When she protested, Mohite became angry, abused, assaulted her and then got hold of a can of kerosene lying in the home.

As she tried to scream for help, he doused her with kerosene, set her ablaze, and then ran out of the home after locking the door from outside.

Hearing her screams and seeing the smoke emanating from her home some neighbours rushed there to help her and even summoned the police.

She has been rushed to a hospital in the nearby town of Ghati with 95 per cent burn injuries and battling for life.

"The victim is extremely critical, but managed to record her statement. We have arrested the accused and booked him for various offences, including attempt to murder. We are trying to ascertain the motives behind the crime and further investigations are on," Pathan told IANS.

The incident comes barely 48 hours after the shocking public burning of a 25-year-old woman lecturer, Ankita Pissude, by a spurned suitor in Hinganghat town in Wardha.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Minister of State for Home Shambhuraj Desai on Wednesday held a high-level meeting with top police officials to discuss the issues of atrocities against women.

"The police have been directed to ensure there are no lapses in investigations and booking the culprits to ensure conviction. A report will be submitted to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray later," MoS Desai said.

The meetings came in the wake of the two incidents when women were attempted to be burnt alive that left the nation shocked.

While people of Hinganghat observed a shutdown with a huge procession to protest the incident, many have been demanding "instant capital punishment in public" for the accused in such heinous crimes.

