Maharashtra: Man found dead in car on Mumbai-Goa highway in Panvel.

A 44-year-old man was found dead in a luxury car with suspected bullet wounds on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra's Panvel district, a police official said.

The body was found on Friday evening in Tara village in Panvel and the deceased has been identified as Sanjay Maruti Karle of Pune's Talegaon Dabhade area, he said.

The car has been officially registered in the name of Tejas Salve. The luxury vehicle was locked from inside at the crime spot.

"Dead body of a man named Sanjay Karle was found in a locked car on the Mumbai-Goa highway in Panvel. Prima facie it seems he was murdered. The body had injuries on the chest and stomach," Anil Patil, Senior police inspector, Panvel

"There were four wounds on his chest and stomach. Prima facie, it seems these were caused by bullets. There are no exit wounds. The body was sent for post mortem in a Navi Mumbai hospital, which will ascertain the type of weapon used," he said.

Karle has a criminal record and was out on parole, the Panvel Taluka police station official added.

Police has recovered a mobile phone from the car. More details are awaited.

