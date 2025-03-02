Maharashtra crime: Inspired by movie, 13-year-old boy in Palghar kills child he was jealous of Maharashtra crime: The official said the juvenile strangled the girl and then smashed her face with a stone after being inspired by Hindi film 'Raman Raghav', which is about a serial killer.

Maharashtra crime: A teen boy was detained on Sunday for allegedly murdering a 6-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Palghar district out of jealousy, with a senior police official claiming he took inspiration for the act from a Hindi film about a serial killer, a police official said.

The girl's body was found on Sriram Nagar hillock at around 4.30 am, the Pelhar police station official said.

"We have detained a 13-year-old boy from Nalasopara. The deceased is his cousin. He allegedly killed her out of jealousy since he thought everyone pampered her," senior inspector Jitendra Vankute of Pelhar police station told media.

"The girl had gone missing on Saturday evening after which her kin approached police. CCTV footage from the vicinity of a nearby company showed the boy taking the girl somewhere. The boy first tried to mislead police but later confessed," he said.

The official said the juvenile strangled the girl and then smashed her face with a stone after being inspired by Hindi film 'Raman Raghav', which is about a serial killer.

A murder case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered and further probe is underway, Vankute said.