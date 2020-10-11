Madhya Pradesh: 14-year-old girl raped by minor boy sets herself ablaze in Rewa; battles for life

Image Source : PTI 14-year-old girl raped by minor boy sets herself ablaze in Rewa

A 14-year-old girl set herself ablaze after she was allegedly raped by a minor boy at her home in Atraila, Madhya Pradesh's Rewa. The girl is now battling for life as she sustained grievous burn injuries in the suicide attempt. Incidentally, the 15-year-old boy accused of raping her tried to put out the blaze before escaping from the spot leaving the victim in pain, a police official said.

Police told ANI that the accused and the victim had a love affair.

"As per the victim's statement to the sub-divisional magistrate, the boy entered her home at 4 pm on Wednesday when her family had gone out and her elder sister was out grazing goats. He then raped her," PTI quoted Sub Divisional Officer of Police OP Singh.

"Humiliated and distressed, she poured petrol on herself and tried to commit suicide. She has suffered grievous injuries and has been hospitalised. The accused tried to wrap her in a blanket to put out the fire," he added.

The boy escaped from the spot but was held on Thursday and has been charged with rape and sent to a reform home, the SDOP said.

(With inputs from agencies)

