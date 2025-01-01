Lucknow: Man murders mother, four sisters over personal dispute, arrested

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Hotel where the alleged murder took place.

In a shocking case, five members of a family have been killed in a hotel in Lucknow. According to the initial investigation, the police have arrested 24-year-old Arshad for allegedly murdering his mother and four sisters at Hotel Sharanjeet located in Police Station Naka area. The accused has confessed to his crime, police added.

A detailed investigation and further legal action is being taken in this matter. DCP Central Raveena Tyagi said, "Today, The bodies of five people were found in a room of Hotel Sharan Jeet. The local police reached the spot and a person named Arshad, around 24 years old, a resident of Agra, was detained. In the preliminary interrogation itself, he said that due to a family dispute, he had killed his four sisters and mother. Further interrogation is being done. Further investigation is underway."

The police have recovered the bodies of Asma (mother) and sisters Rahmeen (18), Alshia (19) and two other minor sisters aged 16 and 9 years. Arshad is a resident of Islam Nagar, Tehri Bagiyar, Kuberpur, Agra district, Uttar Pradesh was arrested at the scene of the murder.

All the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Babloo Kumar, Joint CP said, "...Bodies of 5 people have been found - four girls and their mother. The hotel staff said they had come here on December 30 and their brother, father were also there. The matter is being further investigated..."