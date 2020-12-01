Kolkata woman molested, father assaulted upon raising alarm

Image Source : PTI Six men molest woman, beat up father in Kolkata

A woman in Kolkata was allegedly molested near her home, while her father was assaulted when he raised an alarm about the incident. According to the police, the incident was reported on Sunday night in the southern part of the city's New Alipore area. Commenting on the incident, the police said the woman was returning home and the six accused men passed lewd comments and made obscene gestures at her.

"When she protested, they groped her from behind. Hearing her screams, her father rushed out of home and was beaten up by the accused. He lost one of his teeth during the assault," the officer said.

After other family members of the two reached the spot, the six men fled.

A complaint was lodged with the police on Monday following which a case was started, the official said adding that nobody was arrested in this connection till Monday evening.