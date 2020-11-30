Minor gangraped thrice by Facebook friend, three others after consuming food laced with sedatives

Image Source : PTI Minor gang-raped thrice by FB friend, three others

In a shocking incident, a minor girl was gangraped by her boyfriend, his three other friends in Uttar Pradesh. According to the details, the incident was reported from Chakeri area in Kanpur on Sunday after the girl returned home and narrated her ordeal to her parents. Going by the police statement, the minor girl had befriended one Sahil through Facebook.

On Saturday, ahil asked his two friends - Rahul and Mithun to ferry his girlfriend on a motorcycle near Trimurti temple. Once they reached the spot with the girl, they joined one VK Rajput in a car, where the girl was offered some eatables laced with sedatives.

When the girl lost consciousness, the four took her to a secluded spot and took turns to rape her in the car.

Then they took her to a vacant plot and again gangraped her.

"The accused then took her to the roof of a market and gang-raped her there for the third time," said Cantt. circle officer Satyajit Gupta.

He further said, "An FIR has been lodged under the relevant sections of IPC besides POCSO Act. We have arrested two accused Rahul Sonkar and Mithun Sonkar. Searches are underway to arrest Sahil and V.K. Rajput."