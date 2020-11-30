Monday, November 30, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Crime
  4. Minor gangraped thrice by Facebook friend, three others after consuming food laced with sedatives

Minor gangraped thrice by Facebook friend, three others after consuming food laced with sedatives

The minor girl had befriended one Sahil through Facebook. At the time of the incident, the girl had gone to meet Sahil, with his two friends, who later gangraped the girl along with one other friend in a car.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 30, 2020 10:29 IST
kanpur gangrape
Image Source : PTI

Minor gang-raped thrice by FB friend, three others

In a shocking incident, a minor girl was gangraped by her boyfriend, his three other friends in Uttar Pradesh. According to the details, the incident was reported from Chakeri area in Kanpur on Sunday after the girl returned home and narrated her ordeal to her parents. Going by the police statement, the minor girl had befriended one Sahil through Facebook.

On Saturday, ahil asked his two friends - Rahul and Mithun to ferry his girlfriend on a motorcycle near Trimurti temple. Once they reached the spot with the girl, they joined one VK Rajput in a car, where the girl was offered some eatables laced with sedatives.

When the girl lost consciousness, the four took her to a secluded spot and took turns to rape her in the car. 

Then they took her to a vacant plot and again gangraped her. 

"The accused then took her to the roof of a market and gang-raped her there for the third time," said Cantt. circle officer Satyajit Gupta.

He further said, "An FIR has been lodged under the relevant sections of IPC besides POCSO Act. We have arrested two accused Rahul Sonkar and Mithun Sonkar. Searches are underway to arrest Sahil and V.K. Rajput."

Also Read | UP horror: 6-year-old gangraped, killed; lungs taken out for black magic

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News