Karnataka: Woman kills her two minor children, later dies by suicide

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Woman kills her two minor children in Karnataka's Kolar district.

Karnataka crime news: A 38-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after killing her two children in the KGF taluk of the Kolar district on Wednesday (December 25), police said. The woman has been identified as Thipamma, a homemaker, they said.

According to police, the woman and her husband have been married for 20 years and shared a strained relationship. A marital dispute between the couple is suspected to have triggered the woman to take such a drastic step.

The bodies were discovered by her husband, who then informed the police, he said. A case has been registered in this regard, police said, adding that the woman's husband was questioned as part of the investigation.

More details are awaited in this regard.