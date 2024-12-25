Wednesday, December 25, 2024
     
  4. Karnataka: Woman kills her two minor children, later dies by suicide

Karnataka: Woman kills her two minor children, later dies by suicide

Karnataka crime news: Citing preliminary investigations, a senior police officer said the woman allegedly killed her children- a seven-year-old daughter and a four-year-old son- by hanging them. After killing them, she also hung herself from a ceiling fan.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Kolar Published : Dec 25, 2024 18:51 IST, Updated : Dec 25, 2024 18:59 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Woman kills her two minor children in Karnataka's Kolar district.

Karnataka crime news: A 38-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after killing her two children in the KGF taluk of the Kolar district on Wednesday (December 25), police said. The woman has been identified as Thipamma, a homemaker, they said.

According to police, the woman and her husband have been married for 20 years and shared a strained relationship. A marital dispute between the couple is suspected to have triggered the woman to take such a drastic step.

The bodies were discovered by her husband, who then informed the police, he said. A case has been registered in this regard, police said, adding that the woman's husband was questioned as part of the investigation.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

