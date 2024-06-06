Jharkhand SHOCKER: Police constable kills Assistant Sub-Inspector in Lohardaga, arrested

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

In a shocking incident in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district, a police constable has been apprehended for allegedly murdering an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI). The accused has been identified as constable Anant Singh Munda, who reportedly shot ASI Dharmendra Singh with an INSAS rifle around 9 PM on Wednesday night after a dispute over a minor issue escalated.

Accused taken into custody

According to the information, both Munda and Singh were residing in a rented accommodation along with two other individuals at the time of the incident. Following the shooting, Munda locked himself inside the room. It wasn't until the next day morning that police managed to enter the room and take Munda into custody, according to an official statement.

Motive behind incident yet to be ascertained

Superintendent of Police Haris Bin Zaman confirmed Munda's arrest. The deceased ASI's body has been handed over to his family after a post-mortem examination. Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the precise circumstances and motive behind the fatal altercation.

DJ shot dead from close range inside bar in Ranchi

Last month, a semi-naked man carrying a rifle shot dead a DJ inside a bar in Ranchi, Jharkhand. The bar is located in the posh area, in front of the Radisson Blu Hotel. The heartwrenching incident was caught on CCTV camera, in which the accused is seen with a high-tech rifle and shooting at the victim from a close range. The accused hid his face with clothes and was shirtless. After shooting the accused he moved forward, while the victim collapsed after receiving a bullet injury.

