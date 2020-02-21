Iron rod shoved into man's private parts for stealing mobile phone in Rajasthan

Representational Image

A youth was brutally beaten up by three men in Rajasthan's Barmer district. What was horrific was the allegation that the men shoved an iron rod into his private parts for stealing a mobile phone. The incident took place on January 29, however it came to light only recently after a video went viral on social media platforms.

The victim's brother lodged a complaint with the police Thursday evening. In his complaint, he alleged that his brother was kidnapped and taken to an isolated spot where they thrashed him. The accused inserted an iron bar into his privates, he alleged in his complaint.

A case of kidnapping, torture, manhandling and insertion of the iron bar into the victim's body was lodged, police said.

According to the police, the man can be seen being beaten by the accused in the video but not the iron rod part.

The victim's statement is yet to be recorded by the police.