Hyderabad woman official burnt alive in her office

A woman official was burnt alive by an unidentified man in her office in the outskirts of Hyderabad on Monday, police said. Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) Vijaya Reddy was in her chambers when the attacker walked in, poured petrol and set her ablaze.

The official died on the spot while two employees who tried to save the MRO were injured. The condition of one of them is stated to be critical.

Police said the incident occurred in Abdullahpurmet during lunch break when there were not many visitors in the office.

The incident sent shock waves among government officials. The employees began protest, demanding security.

Police have launched the hunt for the assailant.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat and senior officials rushed to the scene.

ALSO READ | Woman asks for money to buy liquor, gets set on fire by man

ALSO READ | 2 students burnt alive over affair with same girl in Telangana