'One last time': Fans get emotional after Thalapathy Vijay finally announces Jana Nayagan release date

New Delhi:

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s much-awaited film, Jana Nayagan, has finally locked in its worldwide release date. After weeks of speculation surrounding its theatrical release, the makers have officially confirmed that the Tamil action drama will hit the big screen on July 23. Vijay's fans are overjoyed and celebrating the development on social media.

Fans celebrate after Thalapathy Vijay announces Jana Nayagan release date

X users are sharing their excitement for Jana Nayagan. A user wrote, “One last time… Jana Nayagan from 23rd July.”

Another user penned, “Get ready for Thalapathy kacheri in Karnataka biggest release in KA by @KvnProductions All time record breaking opening loading. Jana Nayagan from July 23rd.”

A third user commented, “Thalaivaa… Jana Nayagan loading... Mass CM entry confirmed! ”

“July 23 is the new Friday feeling, bring popcorn and a cape, because Jana Nayagan is about to save the day!” quipped a fourth user.

Here are some other reactions:

https://x.com/Suryasandy67853/status/2077330380424909058?s=20

When Vijay spoke about his 'last film' Jana Nayagan

The new poster of Jana Nayagan features Vijay in a khaki uniform. X (formerly Twitter) users are going gaga over his ‘last film’ as he said in the sound launch event of Jana Nayagan held in Malaysia. He appeared emotional at the event while he said these words, "I do not know if I should say this or not, but my last film was painful."

All about Jana Nayagan

This is an upcoming Tamil-language political action thriller film directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions. The film stars the superstar C Joseph Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol and Gautam Vasudev in key roles.

The film centres around a child abuse subplot and shows the protagonist locking horns with Bobby Deol’s character, a corrupt figure seeking absolute power.

Why was Jana Nayagan delayed?

Initially, the film was supposed to release on the occasion of Pongal on January 9, 2026, but the project faced multiple court summons after its original release date was announced. When the film was submitted to the CBFC on December 18, 2025, the certification process was expected to be completed within the usual timeframe. However, the censor clearance ended up taking several months.

As per PTI, the film finally received its 'A' certificate from the CBFC with the direction of implementing 12 changes before clearing the film.

Also read: Why was Vijay's Jana Nayagan delayed? Here's why the film releases after six months