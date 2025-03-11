In a startling incident, a ciuple killed their children before committing suicide in Hyderabad, the officials said.The family lived in Habdsiguda where the incident took place on Monday night. The police reached their home after getting the information about the suicide over 'Dial 100.'
Debt-ridden Couple Kills Children, Dies By Suicide in Hyderabad: ‘No other option but to end life’
The police got the information about the suicide through 'Dial 100' after which they reached the house of deceased in Habsiguda.
Published: , Updated:
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Crime
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top News
-
Mallikarjun Kharge apologises after uproar in Rajya Sabha over his derogatory remark
-
Encroachment drive will be carried out to ensure clean roads in NDMC: Parvesh Verma
-
Land-for-job-scam: Delhi court grants bail to Lalu Yadav's son Tej Pratap, daughter Hema and others
-
Rohit Sharma 'not getting younger by day', ex-India star feels '2 years very long time' for WC 2027
Advertisement
Advertisement