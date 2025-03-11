Debt-ridden Couple Kills Children, Dies By Suicide in Hyderabad: ‘No other option but to end life’ The police got the information about the suicide through 'Dial 100' after which they reached the house of deceased in Habsiguda.

In a startling incident, a ciuple killed their children before committing suicide in Hyderabad, the officials said.The family lived in Habdsiguda where the incident took place on Monday night. The police reached their home after getting the information about the suicide over 'Dial 100.'