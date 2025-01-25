Saturday, January 25, 2025
     
25-Year-old woman brutally murdered in Hyderabad's Medchal Area

A 25-year-old woman was brutally murdered in Hyderabad's Medchal area. The victim was bludgeoned to death, and her body was set on fire under a bridge on the Outer Ring Road bypass.

Reported By : Surekha Abburi Edited By : Nitin Kumar
Hyderabad
Published : Jan 25, 2025 16:35 IST, Updated : Jan 25, 2025 16:44 IST
A shocking case of brutal murder has emerged from Hyderabad's Medchal area, where a 25-year-old woman was killed in a gruesome manner. An unidentified person allegedly bludgeoned the woman to death with a stone and later set her body on fire under a bridge on the Outer Ring Road bypass.

Police begin investigation

Based on local reports, police arrived at the scene, collected evidence, and launched an investigation. The authorities are working to identify the victim and the perpetrator while examining possible motives behind the crime. Further updates are awaited as the investigation unfolds. 25-Year-Old Woman Brutally Murdered in Hyderabad’s Medchal Area

