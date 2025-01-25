Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

A shocking case of brutal murder has emerged from Hyderabad's Medchal area, where a 25-year-old woman was killed in a gruesome manner. An unidentified person allegedly bludgeoned the woman to death with a stone and later set her body on fire under a bridge on the Outer Ring Road bypass.

Police begin investigation

Based on local reports, police arrived at the scene, collected evidence, and launched an investigation. The authorities are working to identify the victim and the perpetrator while examining possible motives behind the crime. Further updates are awaited as the investigation unfolds. 25-Year-Old Woman Brutally Murdered in Hyderabad’s Medchal Area

Victim found burned under bridge

