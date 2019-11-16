Husband commits suicide after shooting pregnant wife

Image Source : FILE A 32-year-old man allegedly shot at his pregnant wife before committing suicide here (Representational)

A 32-year-old man allegedly shot at his pregnant wife before committing suicide here, police said on Saturday. Pankaj Gautam was killed on the spot, while Neha (27) was taken to a hospital where her condition was stated to be critical, the police said. The couple got married in February, Superintendent of Police (west) Anil Kumar said. Gautam shot at his wife and later ran to the terrace of their home in Maswanpur area to shoot himself on the right temple, the SP said.

Police have recovered a country-made pistol of .315 bore and an empty shell of the bullet from the spot. A case was registered and investigation on, the SP added.

(PTI copy the only headline changed)

