Three men sent to police custody for attacking home guard jawans

Three men arrested for attacking two home guard jawans in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district have been sent to five-day police custody. The accused -- Sandeep, Aakash and Karan -- were produced before a Kullu court on Friday, which remanded them in police custody till December 17, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

The four men had allegedly attacked the home guard jawans with a country-made pistol and a stick in the early hours of Thursday. The fourth assailant, Shubam Panwar alias Shivu, who was absconding after the attack, was also arrested on Friday evening, the SP said. The SP said that he would be produced before the court on Saturday.

Jawan Naresh Kumar was injured in the attack. Kumar and Tikhu Ram had asked the men, who were roaming in the Model Town area at 1.15 AM, to go home, but minutes later the accused attacked them. An attempt to murder case was registered against them at the Manali police station.

