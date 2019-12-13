3 arrested for setting up 'ganja farm' at apartment bathroom in Bengaluru

Image Source : INDIA TV 3 arrested for setting up 'ganja farm' in Bathroom in Bengaluru

In a crackdown on Karnataka's narcotics trade, Bengaluru Police on Friday busted a drug smuggling racket and arrested 3 men, all of whom were students. Police along with the Central Crime Branch (CCB) raided an apartment in the state capital and seized paraphernalia used to grow cannabis in a controlled environment.

"The boys had acquired cannabis seeds from the Netherlands using the Dark Web. Other drugs, including lysergic acid diethylamide, more commonly known as LSD, were also recovered from the apartment", a police official said.

"These students had been sourcing cannabis seeds from the Netherlands using the Dark Web and had managed to set up an environment to grow the plant in a thoroughly controlled environment", he added.

The IPS officer confirmed that the dark web, a part of the internet that is not accessible to the public, played a major role in the operations of this international narcotics racket. Pictures of the apartment where they were growing cannabis show strategic use of LED lights and other equipment which allow the growers to maintain a rigid control on surrounding conditions in an attempt to nurture the growth of the plant.

