Haryana woman locked in toilet by husband for over a year; rescued

Image Source : ANI Haryana: 5 year-old woman locked in toilet by husband for over a year rescued; ate 8 chapatis when given food

A 35-year-old woman, who was allegedly locked inside a toilet for over a year by her husband in Rishpur village, was rescued by Women Protection and Child Marriage Prohibition Officer Rajni Gupta along with her team. While talking to ANI, Rajni Gupta said that she acted upon information and rescued the woman on Wednesday.

The victim, a mother of three children, was rescued from a very small and stinking toilet. She was being held captive by her husband. The team found the woman lying in the toilet in a miserable condition.

Haryana: A woman who was allegedly locked inside a toilet for over a year by her husband was rescued by Women Protection&Child Marriage Prohibition Officer in Panipat.Victim's husband claims that she is mentally unstable. Police say,"Complaint has been filed,action will be taken" pic.twitter.com/HVriII2jwj — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2020

"I received information that a woman was locked in the toilet for over a year. I come here with my team. When we reached here, we found that it was true. It seems that woman has not eaten anything for many days," Rajni Gupta told ANI.

“She was so weak that she could not even walk; she ate 8 chapattis, when we gave her food,” Gupta added. She was not even given proper food and drinking water in captivity.

"It is being said that she is mentally unstable, but it is not true. We have talked to her and it was apparent that she is not mentally unstable. We can not confirm whether she is mentally unstable or not, but she was locked in the toilet. We rescued her and washed her hair. We have filed a police complaint. Police will take action accordingly," Gupta further added.

The victim's husband claims that she is mentally unstable. "She was mentally unstable. We ask her to sit outside but she does not sit there. We have taken her to doctors but there was no improvement in her condition," he said.

Police have filed a complaint in this regard.

"Rajni Gupta went to the village and rescued the woman who was locked by her husband Naresh for over a year. We have registered a complaint and we will take action after investigation. It is being said that the woman is mentally unstable. We will take the advice of the doctor and proceed further," a police officer said.

The woman had been married to Naresh Kumar for the last 17 years and has three children, including a 15-year-old daughter and two sons aged 11 and 13.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage