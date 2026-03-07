Hammer horror in Madhya Pradesh: Man bludgeons 16-year-old to death, eats flesh and drinks blood on Bhai Dooj

Damoh:

A chilling murder in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district has horrified residents after a man brutally killed a 16-year-old boy heading to his sister's for 'Bhai Dooj', then devoured his flesh and drank his blood in a gruesome act captured on viral video, sparking widespread panic.

Victim en route to sister's festive celebration

Bharat Vishwakarma, a resident of Arthkheda village, was riding his bike to his sister's home in Samanna village under Dehat police station limits for the Bhai Dooj festival when tragedy struck near her house. The teenager, joyfully anticipating the sibling ritual, became an unwitting target in broad daylight, with no prior enmity between him and the attacker.

Savage hammer and rod assault

As Bharat neared his destination, the assailant ambushed him, smashing a hammer into his head and sending him crashing to the ground. The attacker then relentlessly battered the boy with a rod, crossing into unimaginable savagery by slicing off and eating flesh from the body while drinking his blood. Horrified onlookers witnessed the carnage, several filming the barbarity on mobile phones as the scene unfolded.

Maniac turns on police during arrest

Villagers alerted police, who arrived to find the blood-soaked perpetrator still at the site, frenziedly lashing out at officers and locals alike. Too deranged for anyone to approach easily, he was eventually subdued after being cornered from all sides in a tense standoff. Videos of the chaotic capture have surfaced, amplifying the shock.

No motive, suspect deemed psychotic

Bharat was rushed to Damoh district hospital but declared dead on arrival. Investigations reveal no grudge or dispute motivated the killer, who appears to be mentally unhinged, acting in a psychotic frenzy. Police have arrested the man and are probing further, but the locality remains gripped by fear following this macabre Bhai Dooj atrocity.

(With inputs from Mahendra Singh Parihar)