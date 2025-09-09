Greater Noida: One killed in shootout between two students inside hostel room According to police, the incident took place inside a hostel room in Knowledge Park Phase 3. Preliminary reports stated that the room was locked from inside when a security guard heard groaning sounds.

A tragic incident occurred at a private hostel in Greater Noida's Knowledge Park police station area, where two students opened fire on each other. During the shootout , an MBA student was killed while the other invovlved suffered critical injuries. He is now undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Both students were roomates and the firing is believed to be a fallout over some issue police said.

According to police, the incident took place inside a hostel room in Knowledge Park Phase 3. Preliminary reports stated that the room was locked from inside when a security guard heard groaning sounds. He immediately informed the warden, who tried to open the main door but failed.

Upon placing a ladder at the back of the building, the guard saw both students lying on the floor in a pool of blood. He then broke the balcony glass to open the door.

About the students involved in shootout

The deceased was identified as Deepak Kumar, son of Deveela Venkat, a resident of Chilkuluri in Andhra Pradesh. He was 22 and pursuing MBA at a private college. While the injured has been identified as Devansh Chauhan, son of Surendra Singh, a resident of Bhagwan Talkies in Agra and aged 23 years. He was pursuing a PGDM course in the city.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the two were close friends, but due to unknown reasons, one of them shot the other in the head with a licensed revolver and then turned the weapon on himself. While Deepak Kumar died on the spot, Devansh was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Their families have been informed and will be questioned upon arrival in Greater Noida.

From the crime scene, police recovered a licensed revolver, four live cartridges, two empty shells, a phone, a laptop and other items. Forensic experts and senior police officers inspected the site and the room has been sealed. Police are now investigating the matter from all possible angles.

Report by Rahul Thakur