Tuesday, September 08, 2020
     
Double murder in Greater Noida's Bisrakh

Two persons were shot dead at a residential society in Greater Noida's Bisrakh last night.

Greater Noida Published on: September 08, 2020 7:44 IST
Two persons were shot dead at a residential society in Greater Noida's Bisrakh last night. "At around 9pm, 2 persons entered the society & shot dead 2 others who were sitting in a car. Efforts are on to identify the accused," DCP Central Noida Harish Chandra said.

