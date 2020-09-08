Double murder in Greater Noida's Bisrakh

Image Source : FILE PHOTO FILE

Two persons were shot dead at a residential society in Greater Noida's Bisrakh last night. "At around 9pm, 2 persons entered the society & shot dead 2 others who were sitting in a car. Efforts are on to identify the accused," DCP Central Noida Harish Chandra said.

