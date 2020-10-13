UP: Three minor sisters attacked with acid while sleeping

Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Three Dalit sisters attacked with acid in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda

Three minor sisters in Uttar Pradesh were attacked with acid late on Monday. According to the details, the incident was reported in Gonda city of the state, where the Dalit sisters resided. The sisters, aged 8, 12, and 17 years, were sleeping when an unknown person threw acid on them.

While two of them have received minor burn injuries, one has sustained injuries on her face.

They have been admitted to a district hospital for their treatment.

Meanwhile, no arrests have been made so far in the case.

