Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE Girl dies after being thrown out of 7th floor Mumbai apartment

A three-and-half year old girl died on Saturday after being thrown out of a seventh floor apartment in Colaba in south Mumbai, police said.

The girl is the daughter of the accused's friend, an official said.

"The accused has been taken into custody.

The process of registering a murder case is underway. We are finding out details as to why he committed such a horrific act," he added.

ALSO READ: Pakistani national charged for molesting minor Indian girl in Dubai

ALSO READ: Juvenile apprehended for killing boy in Delhi's Sultanpuri

ALSO READ: Honour killing: Father, brother arrested for killing woman over love affair