Girl dies after being thrown out of 7th floor Mumbai apartment

Mumbai Published on: September 07, 2019 23:35 IST
 A three-and-half year old girl died on Saturday after being thrown out of a seventh floor apartment in Colaba in south Mumbai, police said.

The girl is the daughter of the accused's friend, an official said.

"The accused has been taken into custody. 

The process of registering a murder case is underway. We are finding out details as to why he committed such a horrific act," he added.

