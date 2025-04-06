Girl abducted, gang-raped in UP's Muzaffarnagar, accused record video of act Uttar Pradesh crime: The accused also recorded a video of the act and threatened the girl with dire consequences if she revealed it to anyone.

Uttar Pradesh crime: Two men allegedly abducted a 16-year-old girl in a car from the Civil Lines area of Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh and raped her, police said on Sunday. The accused also recorded the act.

Circle Officer Raju Kumar Sav said that the accused have been identified as Rizwan and Abaz. A case has been filed against them under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children against Sexual Offenses Act.

Accused took her to a hotel and raped her

As per a complaint lodged by the girl's brother, she was waiting for their mother near Company Bagh on Meerut Road on April 1, when two young men arrived in a car and forcibly took her inside. The accused took her to a hotel and raped her.

The accused also filmed the incident and threatened the girl with severe consequences if she spoke about it to anyone.

According to the police, the girl managed to return to her parents' home but remained silent due to fear until her health deteriorated.

The Circle Officer further said that the suspects are currently absconding, and a search is underway to apprehend them. He added that the girl has been sent for a medical examination.

Six people were arrested for alleged gang rape of 18-year-old in Bihar

Earlier, six people were arrested in connection with the alleged sexual assault of an 18-year-old woman in Lakhisarai district, Bihar. According to the victim's statement, one of the accused approached her on a train, offering a job opportunity. He persuaded her to disembark at Kiul railway station, where he then contacted his friends and led her to an isolated location, where the alleged assault occurred.

After the assault, the accused reportedly gave the woman Rs 100 and instructed her to leave the area. Distressed, the woman went to the Kawaiya police station and lodged a complaint against eight individuals. Acting swiftly, the police registered a case and arrested six of the accused on Friday. Two suspects, however, remain absconding, and efforts to apprehend them are ongoing. As part of the investigation, the woman was sent to a nearby government hospital for a medical examination.

(With PTI inputs)

