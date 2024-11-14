Ghaziabad: Man objects motorcycle parking outside house, stabbed to death, son critically injured

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational picture

A minor dispute over motorcycle parking outside a house in the Shankar Vihar, Khoda, Ghaziabad led to a fatal fight between two groups. Police on Thursday said a man has been killed and his son critically injured in a knife attack following a dispute over motorcycle parking outside their house.

Acting promptly, police arrested two suspects in connection with the incident. The victim's son - Asif, a resident of Shankar Vihar - lodged a police complaint. According to the complaint, his father, Nanhey Malik and brother Salman were confronted by four individuals over the issue of parking on Wednesday.

"Following the dispute, my father and brother were surrounded and attacked with knives by four men," Asif said in his complaint.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Indirapuram, Swatantra Kumar Singh said both Malik and Salman sustained severe injuries in the attack.

The injured were rushed to Delhi's Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where doctors declared Malik dead. Salman's condition is stated to be critical, according to the FIR.

Following an investigation, which included manual tracking and scanning of CCTV footage, Zakir (58) and his son Shakir (29) were arrested on Thursday, the ACP said.

Two knives believed to have been used in the attack have also been recovered, he said.

According to police, two other suspects and four unidentified assailants are still at large.

"Raids are being carried out to trace them and they will be nabbed soon," said ACP Singh.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Lahore’s air quality worsens, surpasses Delhi, NASA photos reveal smog as respiratory cases soar to 15,000