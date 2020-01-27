Gaurav Chandel murder: Prime accused, woman arrested following encounter with Uttar Pradesh police

Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Two arrested in Gaurav Chandel murder case

Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder of Gaur City resident Gaurav Chandel, the Uttar Pradesh police have said. Commenting on the development, Superintendent of Police (SP), Hapur, Sanjiv Suman said, "We have arrested two persons in the case, Umesh and a woman who is wife of Ashu, leader of a vehicle lifting gang."

Umesh was nabbed following an encounter with the joint team of Noida Special Task Force and Hapur Police.

"We have recovered a pistol and other items from Umesh. We suspect the involvement of Ashu's gang in the murder, it'll be clear after forensic investigation," he added.

Image Source : FILE Prime accused in Gaurav Chandel murder case arrested

Gaurav was robbed and murdered while he was on his way back home from work in Gurugram. He had last called up his wife at Parthala Chowk area in Greater Noida and had told her that he would reach home within 5 minutes. His family members kept contacting him after he did not return home even after 40 minutes. His body was later found at Gaur Chowk (5-minutes drive from his home in Gaur City).

Family members of Gaurav Chandel had earlier alleged he was stopped for checking by some miscreants dressed as cops, according to what the deceased had told his wife. The police, however, had refuted the claims.

Gaurav's car and his mobile phone were found in different areas some days back.

Also Read | Greater Noida murder: Police recover Gaurav Chandel's mobile phone; expect vital clues

Also Read | Gaurav Chandel murder: Fingerprints found inside victim's SUV​