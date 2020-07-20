Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey died of 'haemorrhage, shock', reveals postmortem report

Image Source : PTI Kanpur Gangster Vikas Dubey died of 'haemorrhage, shock', reveals post-mortem report

Vikas Dubey's, the main accused in the ambush and murder of eight police officials in Bikru village, post-mortem has revealed that Kanpur gangster died due to 'haemorrhage and shock' due to ante-mortem firearm injuries. The history-sheeter was arrested from the Mahakaal temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on July 9.

Later, on July 10, while he was being brought to Kanpur form Ujjain, the vehicle in which he was being taken, reportedly overturned and Dubey tried to flee after snatching the firearm of a policeman.

When the police asked Dubey to surrender, he started firing at the police, leading to a gun battle that finally killed the gangster in the cross-firing.

The Uttar Pradesh government later formed an one-member judicial commission, under retired Justice S.K. Aggarwal, to probe the encounter after the opposition claimed that the gangster was killed in a 'fake encounter' to protect the identity of his political masters.

The commission has been given two months' time to submit its report.

Earlier, the state government had formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the rise of Vikas Dubey and the role of the police.

The three-member Special Investigation Team, headed by Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay R. Bhoosreddy, has issued a mobile number besides an e-mail id and postal addresses for the people, including their representatives, to contact the SIT and apprise it of whatever facts they may know regarding the slain gangster and his accomplices.

Vikas Dubey's financier arrested in Kanpur

Meanwhile, Kanpur businessman Jai Bajpai, allegedly the financier of gangster Vikas Dubey, was arrested late on Sunday night for providing ammunition that was used in the Bikru village encounter that left eight policemen dead on July 3.

Prashant Shukla aka Dablu, brother-in-law of slain gangster Bauan Dubey, has also been arrested. His mobile location shows that he was present in Bikru village on the night of the ambush.

According to SSP Kanpur Dinesh Kumar Prabhu, Jai Bajpai and Dablu have been booked under the Arms Act and criminal conspiracy under Section 120 B.

(With inputs from IANS)

The SSP said that during his house search more than 20 cartridges were found missing and Jai Bajpai could not explain the missing ammunition.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage