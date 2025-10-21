Ex-Punjab DGP, wife booked over son's death amid shocking allegations Akil was found dead under mysterious circumstances on October 16 in Panchkula. The family claimed it was due to a drug overdose.

New Delhi:

A case has been registered against former Punjab Police Chief Mohammad Mustafa, his wife, daughter, and son-in-law for alleged conspiracy and involvement in the suspicious death of his son Akil Akhtar. Akhtar, a 35-year-old lawyer practicing at the Punjab and Haryana High Court, was found dead at his home in Sector-4 MDC, Panchkula. The family stated that Akil died from a drug overdose. Akil is survived by a son and a daughter.

Allegations of conspiracy and illicit relations

Neighbor Shamsuddin filed a complaint alleging a serious conspiracy involving Akil’s wife and father, Mohammad Mustafa, and also implicated Mustafa’s wife, Raziya Sultana, a former Punjab minister. He claimed that Akil’s wife and father had an illicit relationship with the involvement of Raziya Sultana. Based on this complaint, a case was registered at Panchkula

Mansa Devi Police Station under sections 103(1) and 61 BNS against Mohammad Mustafa, his wife, daughter, son-in-law, and Raziya Sultana.

Akil’s video before death

A video surfaced on social media, reportedly recorded by Akil on August 27, in which he accused his family members of plotting to kill him. He also referred to the illicit relationship between his father and wife in the video, raising suspicions about his death.

SIT formed

Panchkula DCP Srishti Gupta stated that no suspicious signs were initially found during the preliminary investigation after Akil’s death. However, after the emergence of social media posts and the complaint by Shamsuddin from Malerkotla, a case was registered. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by an ACP-ranked officer has also been formed.