Double murder shocks Patna: Two bike-borne youths shot dead on roadside, probe on Police recovered between nine to ten bullet shells from the crime scene, suggesting that the youths were likely gunned down late at night.

Patna:

In a chilling double murder incident, two youths were found shot dead on the Manjhauli Singhara Road in Bikram, under the Paliganj subdivision of Patna district, around 50 km from the state capital. The victims, identified as Sonu Kumar and Roshan Kumar, were found by villagers early Tuesday morning.

According to police reports, residents out for a morning walk spotted an Apache motorcycle abandoned by the roadside. A short distance away, the blood-soaked bodies of the two young men were lying on the ground.

The villagers immediately alerted emergency services via Dial 112. A team from Bikram Police Station reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The Patna Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was also informed and called to assist with the probe.

Multiple bullet shells recovered

Police recovered between nine to ten bullet shells from the crime scene, suggesting that the youths were likely gunned down late at night. The attackers are suspected to be unknown assailants, and the motive behind the killings is yet to be ascertained.

Speaking to the media, Patna SP Avkash Kumar said, “This morning, we received information at Vikram Police Station about two bodies found by the roadside. Police officers immediately responded and took necessary action. Both individuals had been shot dead. A motorcycle, some clothes, and bullet shells were recovered from the scene.”

“One of the deceased, identified as Sonu, was an accused in a 2023 murder case — we are investigating any possible connections. The identity and background of the other deceased, Roshan, are still being verified. The investigation is ongoing, and updates will be shared upon any arrests,” he further added.

Investigation ongoing

Authorities have not ruled out gang rivalry or personal enmity as possible motives. With the presence of multiple bullet casings and a prior criminal record of one of the victims, police are pursuing all angles. The local FSL team is examining the evidence for further leads.

The brutal murder has left the village in fear, and residents are demanding swift action and increased police presence in the area.