Delhi: Woman's decomposed body found inside locked room in Tilak Market area

Delhi crime news: The body has been sent for post-mortem. The proceedings in the case have been initiated under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: June 21, 2024 17:06 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi: Woman's decomposed body found inside locked room in Tilak Market area.
Delhi crime news: A woman's body was recovered in decomposed condition from a room locked from inside, the police said today (June 21). The body was recovered from a house in the Tilak Market area, which comes under the Lahori Gate police station.

The woman has been identified as Aamna (55), and she was living alone at the place, police said. The Delhi Police received the information about the incident through PCR on Thursday (June 20) night.

No sign of external injury on woman's body

"The woman's body was found in a decomposed manner. It seemed that the death happened 2-3 days back. The door of the room from where the police recovered the body was locked from inside. There was no sign of external injury.," the police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem. The proceedings in the case have been initiated under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). Further investigation is underway in the case.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

