Delhi: Three people injured, 2 critical after gang war in Sangam Vihar

Delhi's Sangam Vihar area was rocked by a gang war last night. Firing on the streets continued for an hour, leaving two critical and three injured. Man named Nasir was shot in the neck during the firing. One of the attackers, Sahil was brutally beaten up by Nasir's family and public.

As per the police, two attackers- Sahil and Rahul fired bullet on Nasir and when the accused were going to kill Nasir's other associate, his family members and people surrounded both the attackers. They snatched the pistol from the attackers Sahil and Rahul. Both of them were attacked with stones and stone slabs. Sahil was brutally attacked on the spot and left almost dead on the spot.

Apart from his leg, Rahul has suffered fractures at many places. Everyone has been admitted to the hospital. Police sources say that the condition of Nasir and Sahil is very serious and both are admitted in the ICU.

Delhi gym owner's murder

In another suspected case of gang war, a 35-year-old gym owner was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants in the posh Greater Kailash area of south Delhi. The police of Friday said, four people have been arrested in this matter as they provided logistical support to the shooters. They are being further interrogated by a Special Cell team.

The arrested accused have been identified as Nitalesh Tiwari, Vishal Verma and Akash Yadav of Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh, and Naveen Baliyan of Haryana's Sonipat. While the main shooter is absconding, police also suspect the involvement of associates of jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Hashim Baba in the murder.

Nadir Shah, who was murdered, had criminal cases, including extortion, robbery and attempted murder, against him. He also lend money on very high rates.

CCTV camera footage purporting to show Shah talking to a person as an attacker walks towards him and fires a volley of bullets from close range later surfaced on social media. The police suspect the attacker fled on a motorcycle with an associate, who was waiting for him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said they received information about the shooting at Greater Kailash 1 and one person being taken to Max Hospital. Personnel rushed to the spot and found bullet projectiles and empty cartridges.