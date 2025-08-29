Delhi Police busts fake admission racket, two held, Rs 1 crore cash recovered The case came to light when a woman head constable of Delhi Police filed a complaint. She reported receiving an SMS offering admission for her son to IP University through the management quota.

New Delhi:

The Cyber Police Station of Dwarka in Delhi, has busted a major admission fraud racket, arresting two key members from Indirapuram, Ghaziabad. Police recovered Rs 1.34 crore in cash, along with six expensive mobile phones and a laptop from their possession.

According to investigators, the accused targeted parents of Class 12 students by sending bulk SMS messages offering admission to reputed colleges and universities under the management quota. Posing as admission consultants, they convinced parents to pay large sums of money in exchange for securing seats. Once the money was collected, the gang shut down its offices and disappeared.

The case came to light when a woman head constable of Delhi Police filed a complaint. She reported receiving an SMS offering admission for her son to IP University through the management quota. When she contacted the number provided, a woman named Lavanya responded and later called her to an office at Bhandari House in Nehru Place.

Following discussions, the fraudsters agreed to arrange admission at Surajmal College for a total of ₹3.5 lakh. The complainant paid ₹2.3 lakh on July 29. However, after receiving the money, the accused switched off their phones, vacated the office, and vanished.

During the investigation, police discovered that 31 complaints had already been filed against this gang in the past, which were later transferred to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW). Using technical surveillance and digital footprint tracking, cyber police traced the suspects to Indirapuram and arrested them.

The accused have been identified as Kushagra Srivastava, 35, a B.Tech graduate, and Chinmay Sinha, 32, a B.Com graduate. Both are residents of Indirapuram, Ghaziabad. Police are now investigating the wider network of the racket and have informed the Income Tax Department about the seized cash.