Image Source : FILE Triple murder in Delhi's Nihal Vihar; Mother, two children found dead, husband missing

A 28-year-old woman and her two children were found murdered in Ram Park, Nihal Vihar in Delhi. The primary suspect is the husband, who is missing from the crime scene. A murder case is being registered and further investigation is underway.

According to primary reports, a PCR call of murder was received at around 11.30 AM this morning at PS Nihal Vihar where one Preeti 28 yrs, her son 9 years and daughter 5 years old were found dead inside their residence in Shiv Ram Park.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage