Triple murder in Delhi's Nihal Vihar; Mother, two children found dead, husband missing

A 28-year-old woman and her two children were found murdered in Ram Park, Nihal Vihar in Delhi. The primary suspect is the husband, who is missing from the crime scene. A murder case is being registered and further investigation is underway.
According to primary reports, a PCR call of murder was received at around 11.30 AM this morning at PS Nihal Vihar where one Preeti 28 yrs, her son 9 years and daughter 5 years old were found dead inside their residence in Shiv Ram Park.
आउटर दिल्ली के निहाल विहार के शिव विहार में 29 साल की महिला प्रीति, 9 साल का बेटा और 5 साल की बेटी की घर मे हत्या, मौके से हथौड़ा बरामद, पति घर से फरार, पति पर वारदात का शक, तलाश जारी। @indiatvnews @IndiaTVHindi pic.twitter.com/JIEX5y0JE7— Abhay parashar (@abhayparashar) July 19, 2020