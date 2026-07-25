Kuldeep Yadav strengthens case for ODI comeback, performs brilliantly on Yorkshire debut with two wickets

New Delhi:

Star India spinner Kuldeep Yadav has continued his brilliant form and continues to strengthen his case for a comeback in India’s ODI squad ahead of the ODI World Cup 2027. The 31-year-old is currently representing Yorkshire in the ongoing Royal One-Day Cup 2026.

Kuldeep has made a strong early impression playing for Yorkshire, as he struck twice in the same over and finished with figures of 2-39 against Glamorgan in the tournament. He was extremely dominant in the middle stages of the game, bowling 41 dot balls and taking two wickets in his last over. He dismissed Alex Horton on a score of 30 runs in 42 deliveries and went on to dismiss Jamie McIlroy on a duck as well. His spell was crucial in the game as Yorkshire limited Glamorgan to a score of 186 runs in the first innings.

His spell further strengthened his case for a comeback in India’s ODI team as well. It is worth noting that Kuldeep Yadav was not included in the Men in Blue’s squad for the recently concluded ODI series against England, and the decision brought forth severe criticism from the experts.

However, with the ODI World Cup 2027 rapidly approaching, Kuldeep will hope to continue his performances and make a comeback in India’s ODI squad as well.

Yorkshire registered a two-wicket win over Glamorgan

Speaking of the game between Yorkshire and Glamorgan, after Glamorgan was limited to a score of 186 runs, it was Yorkshire’s brilliance in the run chase that helped the side register an exceptional victory. The side opened its innings with Adam Lyth and William Luxton scoring 10 and 24 runs, respectively.

Will Bennison added 22 runs on the board, with George Hill scoring 25. Furthermore, Finlay Bean went unbeaten on a score of 43 runs alongside Dom Bess, who scored 22, as Yorkshire chased down the target in 48.4 overs, winning the game by two wickets.

As for Glamorgan, Timm van der Gugten, Andy Gorvin, and Jamie McIlroy were the highest wicket-takers with two wickets each to their names. Dan Douthwaite and Romano Franco took one wicket each as well but it was not enough in the end.

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