Delhi: Man with stab injuries found in Vikaspuri, probe underway

Delhi crime news: Deceased Omkar was a resident of Baprola and worked as a labourer-cum-manager at a small assembly unit in Chander Vihar, police said.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: August 25, 2022 14:40 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Delhi: Man with stab injuries found in Vikaspuri, police probe underway.

Highlights

  • Police found a man with stab injuries lying on a road in west Delhi's Vikaspuri area today
  • The man was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, but the doctors declared him dead, said police
  • Deceased Omkar was a resident of Baprola and worked as a labourer cum manager in Chander Vihar

Delhi crime news: Police on Thursday (August 25) said they recently found a man with stab injuries lying on a road in west Delhi's Vikaspuri area.

He was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, but the doctors declared him dead, they said.

Deceased Omkar was a resident of Baprola and worked as a labourer-cum-manager at a small assembly unit in Chander Vihar, they said.

The motive behind the crime is yet to be ascertained but all angles are being probed, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said they received a call on Wednesday saying a man was found in an unconscious state near Keshopur Naala in Vikaspuri.

"There were stab injuries on his body and a scooter was parked nearby. There was no eye witness," he said.

A case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at  Vikaspuri police station, the DCP said.

CCTV footage from cameras installed in the area is being scanned to identify the culprit and establish the sequence of events, police said.

