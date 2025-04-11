Man shot by unknown gunmen in Delhi's Mustafabad, police launch investigation A 25-year-old man was shot by unidentified assailants in northeast Delhi's Mustafabad late Thursday night. Delhi Police has launched an investigation and deployed forensic teams at the scene.

A 25-year-old man was injured after being shot by unidentified assailants in northeast Delhi’s Mustafabad area on Thursday night, police officials confirmed. According to Delhi Police, the incident occurred around 10:00 PM and was reported to Dayalpur Police Station. Upon receiving the call, a police team rushed to Gali No. 15, Mustafabad, where the complainant, Ateeq Ahmed, informed authorities that his son, Mehraj, had been shot by unknown individuals.

Police said Mehraj was immediately taken to GTB Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment for his injuries.

A case has been registered under Sections 109(1)/3(5) of the BNS and 27/54/59 of the Arms Act at Dayalpur Police Station.

Senior officers on scene, forensic teams deployed

Senior officials, including ACP Gokulpuri and the SHO of Dayalpur, visited the spot. A Crime Team along with Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) experts is conducting a detailed inspection of the crime scene.

Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the attackers, and multiple teams have been deployed as part of the ongoing investigation, police added.