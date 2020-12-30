Image Source : VIDEO GRAB Delhi: Man kills friend, roams with body on scooter before dumping it

The Delhi Police has arrested a man for allegedly murdering his friend for money. According to police, the incident took place in Prem Nagar area of the national capital earlier this week.

Police said that the accused packed the body using a plastic bag and carried it on his scooter before dumping it at an empty plot. The footage of him roaming in the area on scooter with the dead body was caught on CCTV. The incident was captured in multiple CCTVs installed in the vicinity.

The body was found on Tuesday (December 29) morning, prompting pedestrians to raise an alarm.

The Rohini Police said that during the investigation it was revealed that the arrested man killed his friend as he owed him Rs 77,000.

Police said that the accused has confessed to the crime, adding that the deceased man was in his 30s.