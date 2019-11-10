Delhi: Man held for opening fire on another person

Image Source : PTI Man held for opening fire on another person

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly opening fire and injuring a person in the thigh after an argument in Dwarka's Shahabad Muhammadpur village, police said on Saturday.

According to police, Shiv and his associates entered Sanskar's home and fired at him on November 2 because of a dispute with his uncle Vishal.

"On Friday, a tip was received that Shiv would come at Shahabad railway crossing around 11 am, following which a trap was laid and the accused was arrested," said Anto Alphonse, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka).

During interrogation, it was revealed Shiv's elder sister was married to Vishal of Shahabad Mohammadpur in 2016, but soon after the marriage, a marital discord took place and his sister left her marital home, the DCP said. After the incident, Shiv wanted to teach Vishal a lesson.

A loaded country-made pistol was recovered from Shiv.

