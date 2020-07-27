Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi man gets extortion call asking for Rs 5 crore, caller gives death threat

A Delhi based man was threatened on a call by an unknown caller who asked him to pay Rs 5 crore as extortion. The man also threatened to kill him if the sum was not paid. The man's family was also threatened. The call came from an international number.

The man claimed that the caller identified himself as Jitendra Gogi, who is a well known gangster in Delhi-NCR and is currently serving jailtime in Delhi's Tihar jail. When the Delhi Police contacted the Tihar Jail authorities they were told that a mobile phone was retreived from Gogi's cell.

The police is investigating whether Gogi himself called the man or told someone else to call on his behalf. The police is not ruling out the scenario where someone might have used Jitendra Gogi's name to extort money.

